JUDY L. (DENIG) GOEGLEIN, 81, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Indiana -polis, Ind. Born on Nov. 13, 1938 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Frieda (Roy) and Maurice Denig. She graduated from South Side High School in 1957. Judy's life work was as a mother, homemaker, and wife. She was a talented cook, flower gardener, baker, and musician. She created both functional and decorative artwork throughout her life, as an accomplished seamstress, quilter, cross-stitcher, and knitter. Judy loved to read and enjoyed listening to and creating music; she sang in church and community choirs and played the piano and harp. Judy was thoughtful and compassionate and a woman with a sincere and inclusive faith who deeply loved the Lord. She was truly interested in others and their stories, and she was a loyal friend. She loved nature, particularly the birds and trees of Indiana, which she knew so well; she supported environmental and poverty-alleviation charities. Judy was funny and genuine and complicated and a good listener. Her family was her life, and she loved them all deeply. "As her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, we will miss her very much." Judy will be lovingly remembered by her children and step-children, Julie Conroy, Martha Ashton, Carrie Martin, Magdalena (Jason Hanna) Goeglein, Christiana (Josh) Pintar, Catharine (Mark) Forbing, Ann (Paul) Bishop, Joe (Polly) Goeglein, and Tina Bennett; and by her grandchildren, Corrigan, Kyle, Landon, Nathan, Leah, Lindsey, Lori, Jesse, Ashley, Courtney, Seth, Aaron, Mack, Elizabeth, John, Abigail, Naomi, Evah, Moriah, Ronisha, James Paul, Alexis, Brock, Caleb, Dahlia, Lamarian, Julian, and Andrew; and by her 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Matthias; her second husband, V. Mack Goeglein; her daughter, Lori Bennett; and her grandson, Luke Charles Bishop. Funeral service for Judy is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A light meal will be served at Epiphany afterward. Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store