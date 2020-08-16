1/1
JUDY L. (DENIG) GOEGLEIN
1938 - 2020
JUDY L. (DENIG) GOEGLEIN, 81, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Indiana -polis, Ind. Born on Nov. 13, 1938 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was the daughter of Frieda (Roy) and Maurice Denig. She graduated from South Side High School in 1957. Judy's life work was as a mother, homemaker, and wife. She was a talented cook, flower gardener, baker, and musician. She created both functional and decorative artwork throughout her life, as an accomplished seamstress, quilter, cross-stitcher, and knitter. Judy loved to read and enjoyed listening to and creating music; she sang in church and community choirs and played the piano and harp. Judy was thoughtful and compassionate and a woman with a sincere and inclusive faith who deeply loved the Lord. She was truly interested in others and their stories, and she was a loyal friend. She loved nature, particularly the birds and trees of Indiana, which she knew so well; she supported environmental and poverty-alleviation charities. Judy was funny and genuine and complicated and a good listener. Her family was her life, and she loved them all deeply. "As her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, we will miss her very much." Judy will be lovingly remembered by her children and step-children, Julie Conroy, Martha Ashton, Carrie Martin, Magdalena (Jason Hanna) Goeglein, Christiana (Josh) Pintar, Catharine (Mark) Forbing, Ann (Paul) Bishop, Joe (Polly) Goeglein, and Tina Bennett; and by her grandchildren, Corrigan, Kyle, Landon, Nathan, Leah, Lindsey, Lori, Jesse, Ashley, Courtney, Seth, Aaron, Mack, Elizabeth, John, Abigail, Naomi, Evah, Moriah, Ronisha, James Paul, Alexis, Brock, Caleb, Dahlia, Lamarian, Julian, and Andrew; and by her 34 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Matthias; her second husband, V. Mack Goeglein; her daughter, Lori Bennett; and her grandson, Luke Charles Bishop. Funeral service for Judy is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A light meal will be served at Epiphany afterward. Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Judy was an awesome pastor's wife. She welcomed everyone with her smile and warmth. We can rejoice that she and Mack are together again!
Bob & Terri Pierce and family
Family
August 16, 2020
Judy I will miss you.
Nancy Wolf Juhasz
Nancy Wolf Juhasz
Family
August 16, 2020
Julie, Marti, and Carrie, please accept my deepest condolences. May you
find peace in the comung days. I will always remeber her as the sweet woman she was.
Sally Vasquez
Sally
Friend
