JUDY ROSE VOIROL, 78, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born on Jan. 12, 1942 in Allen County, Ind. Following her birth, Judy was raised by her grandmother, Rose Burk, whom she cherished. Judy was united in marriage to Thomas Voirol on July 5, 1990 in Fort Wayne, and he survives. Judy attended the St. Louis Catholic Church - Besancon in New Haven. She was employed by Kwik-Lok and retired in 2000 following over 20 years of service. Judy loved her family and also loved her animals. She enjoyed shopping, collecting Fenton and St. Claire items and dolls and loved to travel. Spending time eating, shopping, along with talking and laughing are memories of Judy with her family and beloved Sammy and Buddy (her doggie kids). She is survived by her husband, Thomas Voirol of Monroeville, Ind.; son, T. Timbrook of Monroeville, Ind.; daughter, Rose Lanning of Kokomo, Ind.; stepson, Jim (Marla) Voirol of Monroeville, Ind.; stepson, Dave (Janel) Voirol of Monroeville, Ind.; niece, Teddie McClure of Sandusky, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Judy was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Mangold. In keeping with Judy's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials can be given to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind.

