JUDY SCHEERER, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. Born in LaPorte, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Orville (Bob) and Ella (Sue) Obringer. Judy met her husband Jim, in 1964, and it was love at first sight. Judy was the love of Jim's life and his best friend. Judy loved creating a warm and loving home for her family and was incredibly generous. She is survived by her husband, Jim Scheerer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Sheri Scheerer; son, Jim Scheerer whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by siblings, Diane Obringer, Bob (Marlene) Obringer, Tim (Sherry) Obringer, and John Obringer; sister-in-law, Yvonne Obringer; grandchildren, Lauren (Brandon) Zollars, Alec Scheerer, and Evan Scheerer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dan Obringer; and her cat, Spanky. Services will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, the World Wildlife Fund or a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 21, 2020.