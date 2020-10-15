1/
JUEL L. HILL
JUEL L. HILL, 76, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born Dec. 13, 1943, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John and Buella Hill and brother of Jack and Larry Hill. Juel retired from East Allen County School District as a custodian in 2001. Juel is survived by many friends at Majestic Care Nursing Home and Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Final resting place will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
