JULES E. TOUSSAINT, 86, passed Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Coventry Meadows Nursing Home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son to the late Jules and Beth Toussaint. He proudly served his county in the Navy during the Korean War. He then married Margie Holocher. He retired from Navistar after 40 years of service as an engineer. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, where he was an Elder and Usher for many years. He also volunteered at Fox Island and Lutheran Hospital. He was a member of the American Legion Post 449 and was active in the color guard. He loved and walked his dog Lulu everyday. He is survived by wife of 64 years, Margie; sons, Lee (Audry) and Neal Toussaint, both of Fort Wayne; daughter, Michele (Arnie) Hakey of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great friend, Mark Peters. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Frances Denson and twin, Jeanette Stanger. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8626 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. He will be laid to rest at Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Emmaus Building Fund or the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 10, 2019