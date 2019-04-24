Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA ANN HIPKINS. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

JULIA ANN HIPKINS, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Julia was the daughter of the late Ralph and Goldie Hipkins. Julia graduated from North Side High School. She was a retired secretary from St. Paul's Lutheran Church and a faculty secretary from Concordia Theological Seminary, both in Fort Wayne. Julia enjoyed working with the youth at St. Paul's. She was a registered Girl Scout and leader for 65 years. Julia served on the Limberlost Council and was the recipient of The Lamb Award. Surviving are her nieces and nephews; Barbara Werling, David (Claudia) Hipkins, Carol Zinsler, Goldie Mae Brown, Verna Gasper, Nancy Urioste, Kenneth Hollopeter, Beth Mrowiki, and Helen Dykes; along with many great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great- nephews, great-great-great nieces, and great-great-great nephews around the U.S. and France. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Edwin, Fannie Jane, Elizabeth, and Christina; niece, Julia Jane Eicher; and nephew, Ralph Carl Luellen. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Concordia Theological Seminary. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service.



