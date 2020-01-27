JULIA ANN KOLOSKI, 102, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John S Koloski for 65 years; loving mother of Barbara A. (John) O'Connor and Carolyn K. (David) Delenhant; cherished grandmother of John (Melissa) O'Connor III, Brian (Angela) O'Connor, David (Kendra) O'Connor, Amy (Joe) Kindig, Maggie (Adam) Crampton ,Nicolas (Katie) Messic, Andrew (Jenna) Mesic; and Christopher Mesic, and great-grandmother of 17. She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Tekla Reklinski; brothers, Edward and Chester; and sisters, Josephine and Emily. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Burial and Funeral Mass in Cleveland, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or St. Anne's Communities. To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 27, 2020