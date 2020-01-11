JULIA KAAWALOA SMITH, 73, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born in Hawaii, Julia was the daughter of the late Adam and Julia Lono. Julia was a waitress at Hall's Restaurant. Julia was very humble, and enjoyed volunteering her time to help others. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as a primary teacher. Julia also enjoyed making crafts, but nothing pleased her more than to be with her family. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Kevin Smith; children, Barbara Stepler, Larry (Maria) McGuire, Victoria Haas, and James (Trisha) McGuire; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Adam Lono, Margaret Ng, Victoria (Harold) Mount, Gardenia (Bruce) Shimasaki, and Dale (Lana) Lono. Julia was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jeffrey, Benjamin and Gabriel Lono, and Lorraine Bell. Service is noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5401 St. Joe Road, with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the church. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 11, 2020