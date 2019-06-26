JULIA MILDRED (SHAW) NASH, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Parkview Randallia. Mrs. Nash was born Aug. 22, 1923, in Elbert County, Georgia, a daughter of John William and Essie Mildred (Mann) Shaw. On April 26, 1940, she married Charlie Nash in Georgia. Julia worked as a press operator for Coverall Rental for 40 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and lawn care. She was very active and played with the neighborhood children and taught them several dances she had learned as a little girl during the depression. She loved spending quality time with her family, grandchildren, and loved ones. Surviving are her children, Ruth (Spencer) Reese of Auburn and Wayne (Patricia) Nash of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Robert Louis (Annie) Shaw of Bowman, Ga. She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; nine siblings; and two twin grandchildren, Greg and Craig Nash. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, (IN 46805). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019