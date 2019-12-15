Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA SUE (TERPENING) KLUGMAN. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

JULIA SUE (TERPENING) KLUGMAN, 75, of Fort Wayne, a retired media clerk at Harrison Hill Elementary School and mother of two children, one of whom blessed her with a grandchild and both of whom made her proud every day, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1944, in Harrisburg, Ill., and fondly called herself an army brat, having grown up on half a dozen army bases, including those in Japan and Germany. She attended Knox College, in Galesburg, Ill., graduating with a degree in chemistry in 1966. Before Fort Wayne and Harrison Hill, Julie worked as a food chemist, teacher, and store manager in the Chicago area. She moved to Fort Wayne in 1982 after her husband accepted a job there. She started volunteering in the Harrison Hill media center. After her children left the school, she worked part time there and was later promoted to head it. She retired in 2012. She is survived by her husband, Craig, to whom she was married for 48 years; a son, Joshua, in Philadelphia; a daughter, Carolyn (Nathan) Jones; and her beloved granddaughter, Marigold, in Cambridge, Mass.; two sisters, Maxine Stavros and Donna Floyd; and four brothers, Robert, John, William, and Edmund Terpening. A memorial service and time of sharing is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rd., Fort Wayne, with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 5 p.m. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to the Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation or to any FWCS school. Condolences may be left online at



