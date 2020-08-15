1/
JULIANE FRANCIS aka "MOM HIGHLEN" HIGHLEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JULIANE FRANCIS aka "MOM HIGHLEN" HIGHLEN, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, July 31, 2020, Fort Wayne. Juliane is survived by sons, William, Michael, Thomas (Elisa) and James; five granddaughters, and 11 great- granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Joseph; and two great-grandchildren. "Mom Highlen was a very spirited and fun loving lady. She will be deeply missed by all of the lives she touched." Services will be private. Arrangements by Divine Mercy Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved