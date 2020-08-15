JULIANE FRANCIS aka "MOM HIGHLEN" HIGHLEN, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, July 31, 2020, Fort Wayne. Juliane is survived by sons, William, Michael, Thomas (Elisa) and James; five granddaughters, and 11 great- granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Joseph; and two great-grandchildren. "Mom Highlen was a very spirited and fun loving lady. She will be deeply missed by all of the lives she touched." Services will be private. Arrangements by Divine Mercy Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com