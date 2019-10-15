JULIE ANN BOBAY, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born April 18, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Julie was a daughter of the late Wallace and June (Getts) Fritz. She loved being with her family and friends and especially enjoyed time at the lake or next to her pool. Surviving are her husband, Greg; sister, Candy Fritz; brother, Mark (Kathy Girardot) Fritz; niece, Natalie Fritz; great nephews, Spenser, Jacob and Lucas Fritz; sisters-in-law, Diane (Jim) Brown and Carol (Walt) Jennings; brothers-in-law, Robert (Sue) Bobay and Don (Jill) Bobay; sister-in-law, Deb (Kelly) Hoelle; best friend, Sheila Hoelderle; and her beloved dog, Maxwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Fritz; nephew, Erick Reichert; and niece, Erin Reichert. Memorial service is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation from 5 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the S.P.C.A. of Allen County or the Community Harvest Food Bank.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019