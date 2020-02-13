Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIE MARIE (BISHOP) MURPHY. View Sign Service Information Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society 4602 Newaygo Road Fort Wayne , IN 46808 (260)-496-9600 Send Flowers Obituary

JULIE MARIE (BISHOP) MURPHY, 51, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born June 17, 1968, in South Bend, Ind., she was a daughter of Karen Alice (Ritter) Bishop and Francis "Bernie" Bernard Bishop. She attended Hay Elementary School, Andrew Jackson Middle School, and James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend. She had many friends and will be dearly missed. She married Richard Murphy in a ceremony at the Smoky Mountains in 2002. She then set up house in New Haven, Ind., where she lived with her loving husband and raised her children. She is survived by her husband; children, Ryan (Mallory) Miller, Sean Flanagan, Alexis Cischke, and Eric Murphy; stepchildren, Samantha (Joshua) Cornish, Sandra Burge and Stephanie (Anthony) Scheidler; grandchildren, Charlotte, Delilah, Clark, Elliott, Izzy, Tristan, Noah, Josh, Sydney, Phoebe, and Bryce; mother, Karen Alice Bishop; and siblings, Douglas (Glenda) Bishop of Fort Wayne, Paula (Tedd) Bishop Schaffer, and Cynthia "Cindy" (Walter) Bishop Aberegg, both of South Bend. She was preceded in death by her father; son, Shane Allen Bishop, who died at birth; and stepfather, Robert Emmons. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. A Celebration of Life is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at South Field Village, 6450 Miami Circle, South Bend (IN 46614), with a luncheon provided. All are welcome to attend either or both events. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the family for medical expenses.



