JULIUS J. MAGDA, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Boys Town. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019