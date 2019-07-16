JULIUS J. MAGDA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIUS J. MAGDA.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Obituary
Send Flowers

JULIUS J. MAGDA, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Boys Town. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.