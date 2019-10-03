JUNE A. JONES-LAKE, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was born May 12, 1921. She retired as a clothing buyer. June enjoyed fashion, gardening, and was an avid reader. Surviving are her daughter, Linda M. Zion; grandsons, Randall (Kathy) Zion, Rex (Linda) Zion, Jeff (Julie) Uetrecht, Matt (Nancy) Uetrecht, and Rob (Stephanie) Uetrecht; 10 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Randall Jones; second husband, Jack Lake; daughter, Sue Uetrecht; son-in-law, William "Bill" Zion; and brother, Jim Virgin. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019