JUNE ANN (AUTH) FRIEND, 75, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by immediate family at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Nov. 18, 1944, in Mantua, Ohio, she loved golf, bowling, playing all kinds of card games, good red wine, reading books, going to The Legion and the beach (especially Beach #13 in Cape Canaveral), great friends and her family. June was a stickler for how to iron clothes, stack the dishwasher, and filling up a gas tank for a $.01 less down the street. June was a member of the Auxiliary, Post 409 - Leo, Ind. She was a hairdresser for over 30 years and was loved by her clients. June is survived by her loving husband, Walt Friend; son, Matthew Novak; daughter, Nicole (Cory) Setser; three grandchildren, Katlyn, Donovin and Reid; sister, Susan; and twin sister, Joan. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters and one brother. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June generously donated her body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine in hopes to help further learning about Scleroderma - her diagnosed disease. Donations in June's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at

