JUNE ANN GLADFELTER, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, one day before her 81st birthday. June graduated from Swanton High School and pursued a career in journalism after graduating from Ohio State with BA and Grad Study at Northwestern University. June received journalism awards from Pennsylvania Keystone Press, 1st place in 1992 and 2nd place in 1991. June was also listed in the 1973 Outstanding Young Women of America book. After retiring from The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, in 2006, she became very interested in Astronomy and was a board member of Fort Wayne Astronomical Society. June is survived a brother, Richard Gladfelter; a sister, Mary Gladfelter Stasa; six nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and great nephews. June was preceded in death by parents, Minnie and Maurice Gladfelter; a brother, Robert (Pam) Gladfelter; and a sister Janet Gladfelter.



