JUNE ANN JEFFERIES
JUNE ANN JEFFERIES, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Born June 14, 1935 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Altabelle Renner. On Oct. 30, 1954 she was united in marriage to Donald K. Jefferies, who preceded her in death. June was a graduate of North Side High School in 1953. She worked and retired from Key Lanes after 30 years. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and an active member in the Auxiliary of American Legion post 47. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved being outdoors. She loved playing yard games and enjoyed listening to the oldies music. She is survived by two children, Lynda (Willie) Thomas of Fort Wayne, Gary (Karin) Jefferies of Harlan. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Krista Jefferies of Fort Wayne; and Brother, James (Yoshi) Renner of Las Vegas; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Renner of Punta Gorda; nine grandchildren, six-great-grandchildren; and TWO great-great-grandchildren. June was also preceded in death by her two sons, Michael and Larry; brother,s Roy and Robert; and stepbrother, Jack. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2020.
