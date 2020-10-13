1/1
JUNE ANNABELLE McPHEETERS
2017 - 2020
JUNE ANNABELLE McPHEETERS, 3, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, Ind. Born Aug. 24, 2017, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Seth and Christena (Frauhiger) McPheeters. June was a little Angel sent by God. She touched so many people on what her parents called, June's Journey here on earth. She was a little warrior who fought with grace, far beyond her years. Lives were truly touched by all those who came to know Junie. June loved bubbles, going for walks, drawing on the sidewalks with chalk and all of her Disney Princess movies. Surviving along with her parents are sisters, Emma Smith and Lucy McPheeters; and grandparents, Keith Frauhiger and Betty McPheeters. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Carol Frauhiger, Al McPheeters, Bob and Becky Paulsen. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calline one hour prior to service. The Rev. Thomas Eggold officiating. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Preferred memorial to the Riley Hospital for Children or Ronald McDonald House Charites of Central Indiana, 435 Limestone St., Indianapolis, IN 46202. To sign the online guestbook, visitwww.mccombandson.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
