JUNE CRICK, 73, of Churubusco, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born in Gary, Ind., on Jan. 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Quigley) Urbanski. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Gary, and attended beauty college. She worked in retail management for Stillman's, Montgomery Ward, Woman's World and Lane Bryant in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed traveling and watching Notre Dame football with her husband, being a doting Busia to her granddaughters and spending time with family and friends at her "Happy Place" on Tamarack Lake. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 48 years, David K. Crick; daughter, Cynthia A. Murphy of Columbia City, Ind.; granddaughters, Caris and Chloe Murphy; sister, Dianne Rewerts; brothers, Edward (Jan) Urbanski, Robert Urbanski, Daniel (Donna) Urbanski, and Eugene Urbanski; and a loving extended family. A private family mass will be held at St. Paul of the Cross, Columbia City, Ind., with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of June can be made to Retina Research Foundation, www.retinaresearchfnd.org

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 14, 2020.
