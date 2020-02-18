JUNE E. MILLER, 96, of Columbia City, Ind., formerly of Conners ville, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Survivors include her daughters, Janet K. Patten of St. Augustine, Fla., and Beth A. (Tim) Bloom of Columbia City; grandchildren, Patrick (Jaci) Bloom of Rocky River, Ohio, and Lisa (Andy) Koehler of Dunwoody, Ga.; and great-grandchildren, Benton P. and Jay V. Bloom and Andrew P. and Ryan M. Koehler. She was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Miller; sisters, Catherine Nichols and Joan Broedling; brother, James McKneight; and son-in-law, George Patten. A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 5:45 p.m. To send her family condolences online, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 18, 2020