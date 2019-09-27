JUNE KATHLEEN (FLECK) NILL, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, peacefully in her home. Born July 21, 1952, she was a daughter of Earl Fleck, who survives, and the late Beverly (May) Fleck. She taught special education for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 23 years, and three years of kindergarten at St. Therese Catholic School. She dedicated several years to Bishop Luers fundraisers and to teaching Sunday School to special needs children at Waynedale Methodist Church with her mother. She enjoyed crafts, hiking, gardening, flowers, and enjoyed being around friends and family at the lake. She is also survived by children, Erin (Nill) Kipps, Jayme Nill, Brandon Nill, Breanne (Nill) Mortell, and Nate Nill; sisters, Rhonda (Fleck) Walsh and Ruthie (Fleck) Shelmadine; and five grandchildren, Forrest Kipps, Tenzen Kipps, Bryson Nill, Henley Nill, and George Nill. She was also preceded in passing by her grandmother, Princess Delight Poorman. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Preferred memorials in memory of June may be made to Turnstone. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Nill family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019