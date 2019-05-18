JUNE MARIE THOMPSON, 92, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born in LaPorte, Ind., June was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Nevada Baker. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family. She enjoyed reading, playing solitaire on her Kindle and traveling with her husband, Thomas, in their RV. Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Graham; grandchildren, Brianna Graham and Brock Graham; great-grandchildren, Gage and Miley McCard; nephew, Terry (Lana) Fenstermaker; and niece, Barbara Kovalcin. June was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Thompson; and sister, Jean Fenstermaker. Private family services. Memorials may be made to the TLC Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 18, 2019