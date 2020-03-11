JUNE MURPHY "SHIRLEY" TILLOTSON (1925 - 2020)
Obituary
JUNE "SHIRLEY" MURPHY TILLOTSON, 94, went to the Lord's eternal kingdom on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born June 28, 1925, Shirley was the daughter of the late Karl and Meta Thiele. Shirley proudly retired from Parkview Memorial Hospital in 1990. She valued her community and was recognized by the City of Fort Wayne for all of her volunteer work. Shirley is survived by her children, Tracey (Tony) Freiburger, Sandi Schultz and Rick (Anne) of Tennessee; two step-daughters; the pride and joy of her life her grandchildren, Aaron (Tiffany), Jenni, Chad, Jillian, Collen (Jason), Adam (Alexis fianc‚e), and AJ; six great-grandchildren; her twin brother, Kurt (Wanda) Thiele; and sister-in-law, Virginia Thiele. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Murphy, in 1977; husband, Charles Tillotson, in 1998. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 1 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home, Health & Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
