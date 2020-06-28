JUNE PEERY WILLIAMS, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, her Lord and King calling His daughter home. Born June 28, 1930, in War, W.V., she was a daughter of the late James W. (Bill) and Georgia Ethel (Hinkle) Peery. June graduated from Big Creek High School in 1948; received her Bachelor's Degree from Troy State College, Troy, Ala., in 1958; and then earned her Master's Degree from Saint Francis College in Fort Wayne. She worked as an elementary school teacher for Fort Wayne Community Schools, teaching second grade in the same classroom at Abbott Elementary School for 40 years. Over those 40 years, June not only taught, but invested in hundreds of children's lives in life-changing ways. June married her beloved husband, John, in 1952. As the wife of a minister, she served faithfully and loved her family well. They were her most treasured gifts. June was a longtime member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church and a cherished member of Daughters of the King, a group of women she loved dearly. June is survived by her sons, John Wiley Williams III of Mobile, Ala., and Mark P. (Twana) Williams of Birmingham, Ala.; and her grandchildren, Andrew Tiler Williams, Joe Jordan Williams, Stephen Landon Williams, and Amelia Grace Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Wiley Williams II in 2011; three brothers and a sister. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with a time of visitation one hour prior. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The memorial service will be followed by a reception at Fort Wayne Country Club. Preferred memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Johnson University for the John Wiley Williams, John Wiley Williams II, and June Peery Williams Scholarship Fund. To leave condolences for the Williams family visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.