JUNE ROSE CLAYMILLER, 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. June was born in Memphis, Tenn., and moved to Fort Wayne as a teenager where she met and married the only man she ever loved, Gene Claymiller. They remained happily married until his death on Christmas Eve in 1997. June loved gardening, working on puzzles with Gene, cooking, talking on the phone to her many loved ones, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by their two daughters that she raised, Sheila (Gary) Sauder and Cynthia (John Jr.) Bailey; her greatest joys in life, her treasured grandchildren, John (Katarina) Bailey III, Cody Sauder and Caitlyn (Robby) Irwin; and great-granddaughter, Addilyn Irwin. All services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fighting Blindness Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com