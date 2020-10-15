1/1
JUNE ROSE CLAYMILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUNE ROSE CLAYMILLER, 87, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. June was born in Memphis, Tenn., and moved to Fort Wayne as a teenager where she met and married the only man she ever loved, Gene Claymiller. They remained happily married until his death on Christmas Eve in 1997. June loved gardening, working on puzzles with Gene, cooking, talking on the phone to her many loved ones, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by their two daughters that she raised, Sheila (Gary) Sauder and Cynthia (John Jr.) Bailey; her greatest joys in life, her treasured grandchildren, John (Katarina) Bailey III, Cody Sauder and Caitlyn (Robby) Irwin; and great-granddaughter, Addilyn Irwin. All services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fighting Blindness Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved