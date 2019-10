JUSTIN D. REED, 49, of Huntertown, Ind., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born Feb. 15, 1970, in Columbia City, Ind., he was a son of Thomas L. and Phyllis J. (McIntosh) Reed. He graduated from Columbia City High School. He continued his education at Indiana University, receiving a Master's of Business Administration. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Heather; children, Samuel, Kerrie and Kaleb Reed; parents, Tom and Phyllis Reed of Columbia City; brother, Todd (Jodie) Reed of Columbia City; and sister, Pamela (Scott) Kreig of Columbia City. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Reed. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior.Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial is in the South Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com