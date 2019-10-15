JUSTIN D. REED, 49, of Huntertown, Ind., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Born Feb. 15, 1970, in Columbia City, Ind., he was a son of Thomas L. and Phyllis J. (McIntosh) Reed. He graduated from Columbia City High School. He continued his education at Indiana University, receiving a Master's of Business Administration. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Heather; children, Samuel, Kerrie and Kaleb Reed; parents, Tom and Phyllis Reed of Columbia City; brother, Todd (Jodie) Reed of Columbia City; and sister, Pamela (Scott) Kreig of Columbia City. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Reed. Funeral service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior.Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial is in the South Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019