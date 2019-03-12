JUSTIN G. GATTON, 30, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Edina, Minn., he was the son of Judy R. (Long) Gatton and Gary R. Gatton; they survive. He attended University of Kentucky. Justin loved life and enjoyed sports, especially UK basketball. Justin is also survived by his sisters, Whitney and Heather Gatton; paternal grandparents, Dick and Judy Gatton; maternal grandfather, Gerald Long; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019