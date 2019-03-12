JUSTIN G. GATTON

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUSTIN G. GATTON.

JUSTIN G. GATTON, 30, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Edina, Minn., he was the son of Judy R. (Long) Gatton and Gary R. Gatton; they survive. He attended University of Kentucky. Justin loved life and enjoyed sports, especially UK basketball. Justin is also survived by his sisters, Whitney and Heather Gatton; paternal grandparents, Dick and Judy Gatton; maternal grandfather, Gerald Long; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.