JUSTIN G. GATTON

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences to your entire family. We will keep..."
    - Don Hartman
  • "To the Entire Gatton Family and Gerald Long, Words can not..."
    - Mike and Donna Heckathorn
  • "We met playing basketball at UK on our first day on campus,..."
    - Tadd Behner
  • "I have very fond memories of growing up with Justin and the..."
    - Rob Hamly

JUSTIN G. GATTON, 30, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Edina, Minn., he was the son of Judy R. (Long) Gatton and Gary R. Gatton; they survive. He attended University of Kentucky. Justin loved life and enjoyed sports, especially UK basketball. Justin is also survived by his sisters, Whitney and Heather Gatton; paternal grandparents, Dick and Judy Gatton; maternal grandfather, Gerald Long; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2019
