JUSTIN J. BRUEGGEMANN, 35, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Northrop High School in 2002, where he played football all four years. Justin worked as a manager at AMC for the past three years. "He will be remembered as a person who always helped and cared for others, and loved to create laughter among his friends. Justin was an amazing father, son, brother, and friend". Surviving are his mother, April Brueggemann; daughter, Ava Grace Brueggemann both of Fort Wayne; siblings, Raquel Brueggemann of Alexandria, Va., Gabriel Merriweather of Fort Wayne; and friends, Laura Jones and Andre Jimmerson. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Brueggemann. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to his family. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019