Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUSTINE R. (BRITE) WALTER. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

JUSTINE R. (BRITE) WALTER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 21, 1924 on a farm near Preble, she was the daughter of Julius and Gertrude (Geels) Brite. She graduated from Decatur Catholic High School. Together with her siblings, the Sage Brush Ramblers entertained all across Indiana and Ohio, as well as on WOWO and WLW radio. She was a very gifted and talented musician. She worked for the city of Decatur for six years, until her marriage to Charles Walter in 1949. He preceded her in death in 2006. They were married 56 years, raising eight children. She called square dances with her husband's band, Charlie Walter and the Trail Riders. She worked part time at Kresge's Credit Union and Roger's Market. She also worked for 40 years cleaning several businesses and residential homes, retiring in 2007. She loved the outdoors, her garden, and flowers. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting, puzzles, and most of all, playing cards. She was a past member of the Musicians Local 58, Waynedale American Legion 241 Auxiliary, St. Therese Catholic Church, and the Rosary Society. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Judy) Walter, Timothy (Sally) Walter, Ann (Jim) Michell, Michael Walter, Cynthia (Sam) Collins, Dennis (Karen) Walter, Lisa Walter, and Patrick (Margaret) Walter; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Mariann Selking; and sister-in-law, Doris Brite. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Roman and Aloysius; sisters, Frances and Sr. M. Regina; and daughter-in-law, Lori Walter. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosery service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Justine's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice or to Masses. To leave condolences for the Walter family, please visit



JUSTINE R. (BRITE) WALTER, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 21, 1924 on a farm near Preble, she was the daughter of Julius and Gertrude (Geels) Brite. She graduated from Decatur Catholic High School. Together with her siblings, the Sage Brush Ramblers entertained all across Indiana and Ohio, as well as on WOWO and WLW radio. She was a very gifted and talented musician. She worked for the city of Decatur for six years, until her marriage to Charles Walter in 1949. He preceded her in death in 2006. They were married 56 years, raising eight children. She called square dances with her husband's band, Charlie Walter and the Trail Riders. She worked part time at Kresge's Credit Union and Roger's Market. She also worked for 40 years cleaning several businesses and residential homes, retiring in 2007. She loved the outdoors, her garden, and flowers. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting, puzzles, and most of all, playing cards. She was a past member of the Musicians Local 58, Waynedale American Legion 241 Auxiliary, St. Therese Catholic Church, and the Rosary Society. Surviving are her children, Ronald (Judy) Walter, Timothy (Sally) Walter, Ann (Jim) Michell, Michael Walter, Cynthia (Sam) Collins, Dennis (Karen) Walter, Lisa Walter, and Patrick (Margaret) Walter; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Mariann Selking; and sister-in-law, Doris Brite. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Roman and Aloysius; sisters, Frances and Sr. M. Regina; and daughter-in-law, Lori Walter. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosery service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Justine's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice or to Masses. To leave condolences for the Walter family, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close