K'LEIGH ROBINSON, 25, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly while vacationing on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was a loving kind hearted free spirit who touched the heart of everyone she came across. She is survived by mother, Tamara Parrish; and fathers, Jeremy Parrish, Larry Smith, Prentis Phillps; siblings: sisters, Tiera, Saveah; brothers, Keenon, and twin brother, Carrington; and many other siblings; her little best friend's nephew, Jerian; and niece, Reina; grandmother, Mary; and uncle, Bobby. She was preceded in death by great-grandmother, Berniece. Service is 11 a.m Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Additional viewing and visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020, at the funeral home.