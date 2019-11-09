KARA ANN POLK

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
KARA ANN POLK, 21, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Kara most cherished the time she spent with her siblings and cousins who always made her smile. She is survived by mother, Karla (Troy) Lee; father, Terry (Marsha Hudson) Polk; brothers, Darren and Damian Polk; and grandparents, Carl and Bonnie Geist. Kara was preceded in death by grandparents, Sadie(Art Wilson) Polk and Victor Polk. Service is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with visitation two hours prior. Preferred memorials in Kara's honor may be directed to the family.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 9, 2019
