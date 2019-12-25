KAREN A. (WALL) SURFACE, 71, passed peacefully from this world surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Karen graduated from Central Catholic in 1966, and International Business College. She spent the majority of her life providing fun and entertainment in the family business, The Roller Dome. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Dan Surface; her legacy is her six children, Nanette Garver, Nicole Burns, Lori Surface, Christie Harris, Danielle Epps and Kevin Surface; she leaves behind 24 grandchildren; and countless others who call her "mom"; also surviving are her 10 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Marjorie Wall; and brother, Keith Wall. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, with viewing one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the church. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Judes Children Hospital (StJude.org). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019