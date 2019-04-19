Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN ADAMS. View Sign

KAREN ADAMS, 76, of New Haven, passed away and went to be with her beloved husband Joe on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born Jan. 21, 1943, she married Joseph Adams on Aug. 1, 1981; he preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2017. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, and being ornery. She was a member of the American Legion 420 and V.F.W. 2457. She also founded the "Old Hen Society", of Asbury Drive. Survivors are Jani and Mac, Jennie (Roy) Jordan, John (Karen) Bowers, Joan (Kurt) Knight, and Jerry (Terri) Bowers; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with two more arriving in 2019; and brother, Les (Patty) Fogle. She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and one grandson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help with expenses.



4602 Newaygo Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

