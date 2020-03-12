Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN ANN BICKEL. View Sign Service Information Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-925-3918 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Saint Michael Lutheran Church 2131 Getz Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Saint Michael Lutheran Church 2131 Getz Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Saint Michael Lutheran Church 2131 Getz Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KAREN ANN BICKEL, 72, of Fort Wayne, was called to her eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village at Pine Valley in Fort Wayne surrounded by her family. Karen was born on Oct. 10, 1947, in Fort Wayne, and received Holy Baptism on Oct. 26, 1947. Karen received her elementary education at Emmanuel Lutheran School (Soest) and was a graduate of New Haven High School. She gave confession of her Christian Faith through confirmation on April 15, 1962. On Dec. 16, 1967, she was joined in marriage with Lloyd Bickel and both were blessed with 52 years together. She had worked in the transportation department at DeKalb Central United School District in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 2010. She was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd; their marriage was blessed with two daughters: Melissa Bickel (Chad) Reardon and Meikka Bickel (David) Bilos; a son, Jonathan (Angela) Bickel; grandchildren, Elise Reardon (Kyle) Martin, Courtney Reardon, Mitchell Reardon, Mya Reardon, Ella Bickel, Claire Bickel, Audra Bickel, Elaine Bickel, Elijah Bilos, and Lucas Bilos; a brother, DeWayne "Butch" Doctor; and a sister, Sharon (Stan) Palmer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Minnie Roemer; father, Raymond Henry Doctor; and a sister-in-law, Judy Doctor. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Reed Lessing will be officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be held in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery (Soest). Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church Stephen Ministry or St. John Emmanuel Lutheran School for the Flat Rock Campus playground. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guestbook, visit



