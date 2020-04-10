Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN ANN McKEEMAN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

KAREN ANN McKEEMAN, 78, of Fort Wayne, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 7, 2019. Karen was born June 14, 1941 in Fort Wayne and grew up in Wood burn, Ind., where she met the love of her life, David McKeeman. The childhood sweethearts married in Long Beach, Calif., at the age of 17, prior to Dave enlisting in the Navy. They enjoyed over 61 years of marriage, living in California, New Haven and Fort Wayne. Karen worked in the cafeteria at Highland Terrace Elementary in New Haven, Ind., to be around her kids and keep an eye on them. She later worked as a purchasing agent for 15 years at PHC Industries, Inc. She then retired to start her favorite job as "Grandma" and helped with her three grandchildren. Karen enjoyed reading, camping, traveling and spending time at their lake cottage with her family. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Dave of Fort Wayne; daughter, Carla (Larry) Bienz of Fort Wayne; son, David Jr. (Marcia) of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Jonathan McKeeman of Indianapolis, Ind., Sara McKeeman of Columbus, Ohio, and Daniel McKeeman of Fort Wayne; and brother, James (Rosie) Orthman of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Hester Orthman formerly of Woodburn, Ind.; brothers, Thomas Orthman formerly of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jack Orthman formerly of Paulding, Ohio. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the chapel at Concordia Cemetery Gardens assisted by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A celebration of life for family and friends will be at a later date. Preferred memorial contributions may be made to the , Heartland Hospice or Kingston at Dupont.



