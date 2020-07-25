KAREN ANN SCHLEINKOFER, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born March 16, 1937, Karen was the daughter of William Hiatt and Jeannette Schnel ker. Karen married Dr. Robert Schleinkofer and they were happily married for 63 years. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She worked as her husband's office manager for 25 years. She was active in local organizations, enjoyed traveling, cooking, and hosting Sunday dinners with her family. She served as the chairman and treasurer for Bishop Dwenger's Saints Alive, as treasurer for the Christ Child Society for four years, and was active in the Indiana State Medical Association Auxiliary serving as president in 1982. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sisters, Pat (George) Rauch and Dee (George Gale) Hiatt; children, Michael (Vanessa) Schleinkofer, David (Cheryl) Schleinkofer, Lynne (Dan) Sordelet, and Rob (Amber) Schleinkofer; and 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ed (Sue) Hiatt; and daughter, Jan (Kimball) Service. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials to Christ Child Society or Bishop Dwenger. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org