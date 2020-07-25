1/1
KAREN ANN SCHLEINKOFER
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAREN ANN SCHLEINKOFER, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born March 16, 1937, Karen was the daughter of William Hiatt and Jeannette Schnel ker. Karen married Dr. Robert Schleinkofer and they were happily married for 63 years. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She worked as her husband's office manager for 25 years. She was active in local organizations, enjoyed traveling, cooking, and hosting Sunday dinners with her family. She served as the chairman and treasurer for Bishop Dwenger's Saints Alive, as treasurer for the Christ Child Society for four years, and was active in the Indiana State Medical Association Auxiliary serving as president in 1982. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sisters, Pat (George) Rauch and Dee (George Gale) Hiatt; children, Michael (Vanessa) Schleinkofer, David (Cheryl) Schleinkofer, Lynne (Dan) Sordelet, and Rob (Amber) Schleinkofer; and 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ed (Sue) Hiatt; and daughter, Jan (Kimball) Service. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials to Christ Child Society or Bishop Dwenger. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved