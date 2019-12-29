KAREN EILEEN MILLER, 73, passed Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Karen was a devoted mother to her family and a lifelong Christian active in the United Methodist Church. She recently was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. She is survived by children, Dan (Monica) Miller and Dawn (Mark) Lewis; sister, Marjorie Rogers; and grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Lewis and Dustan and Dexter Shipe. Memorial service is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road, with calling one hour prior. Preferred memorials are to Associated Churches of Fort Wayne. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019