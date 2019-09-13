KAREN F. WILD, 80, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born May 25, 1939, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Herbert H. and Edith (Cook) Fouts. On Sept. 4, 1960, she married Harry E. Wild in Fort Wayne. Karen retired from Lutheran Hospital after 30 years of service as a RN. She was a member of Brookside Community Church. She enjoyed church choir, sewing, attending grandkids events, and traveling. "She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother". Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Harry E. Wild; daughters, Kimberly (Douglas) Beutler and Colleen (Mark) Terrell; son, Steven (Beth) Wild; grandchildren, Karen (Rudolph) Mahara, Kristen (Antony) Jacobs, Trevor (Emily) Terrell, Kathren (Brian) Quigley, Meghan (Kenneth) Reep, Kyle (Maggie) Beutler, Zachary (Maggie) Terrell, Kellen (Joshua) Jones, Tegan (Kailyn) Wild, Camden Wild, Hunter Terrell, and Cooper Wild; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Arlene) Fouts; and sisters, Gloria Nichols, and Cherrie (Barry) Shumaker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Fouts. Funeral service is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline Youth and Family Services and Brookside Community Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019