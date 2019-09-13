Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN F. WILD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAREN F. WILD, 80, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born May 25, 1939, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Herbert H. and Edith (Cook) Fouts. On Sept. 4, 1960, she married Harry E. Wild in Fort Wayne. Karen retired from Lutheran Hospital after 30 years of service as a RN. She was a member of Brookside Community Church. She enjoyed church choir, sewing, attending grandkids events, and traveling. "She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother". Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Harry E. Wild; daughters, Kimberly (Douglas) Beutler and Colleen (Mark) Terrell; son, Steven (Beth) Wild; grandchildren, Karen (Rudolph) Mahara, Kristen (Antony) Jacobs, Trevor (Emily) Terrell, Kathren (Brian) Quigley, Meghan (Kenneth) Reep, Kyle (Maggie) Beutler, Zachary (Maggie) Terrell, Kellen (Joshua) Jones, Tegan (Kailyn) Wild, Camden Wild, Hunter Terrell, and Cooper Wild; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Arlene) Fouts; and sisters, Gloria Nichols, and Cherrie (Barry) Shumaker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Fouts. Funeral service is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline Youth and Family Services and Brookside Community Church.



KAREN F. WILD, 80, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born May 25, 1939, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Herbert H. and Edith (Cook) Fouts. On Sept. 4, 1960, she married Harry E. Wild in Fort Wayne. Karen retired from Lutheran Hospital after 30 years of service as a RN. She was a member of Brookside Community Church. She enjoyed church choir, sewing, attending grandkids events, and traveling. "She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother". Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Harry E. Wild; daughters, Kimberly (Douglas) Beutler and Colleen (Mark) Terrell; son, Steven (Beth) Wild; grandchildren, Karen (Rudolph) Mahara, Kristen (Antony) Jacobs, Trevor (Emily) Terrell, Kathren (Brian) Quigley, Meghan (Kenneth) Reep, Kyle (Maggie) Beutler, Zachary (Maggie) Terrell, Kellen (Joshua) Jones, Tegan (Kailyn) Wild, Camden Wild, Hunter Terrell, and Cooper Wild; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald (Arlene) Fouts; and sisters, Gloria Nichols, and Cherrie (Barry) Shumaker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Fouts. Funeral service is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Brookside Community Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline Youth and Family Services and Brookside Community Church. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close