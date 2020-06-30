KAREN J. (SHEETS) MINNIS, 74, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born on Nov. 8, 1945 in Waukeg -an, Ill., she was a daughter of the late John L. and Frances (May) Sheets. She graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, Ill. in 1963. She worked at the Claude S. Gordon where she met her husband of 51 years, Bill. They were married in Spring Grove, Ill. on Oct. 19, 1968. Later Karen became a homemaker and mother. She loved to travel and following her family move across the country. Karen is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Jennifer (Donald) Bloom, Brian (Lauren) Minnis, and Adam (Dawn) Minnis; grandchildren, Matthew (Madie), Breanna, Kyle, Collin, Cody (Mary), Kaitlin, Austin, Ethan, Harrison, and Theodore; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gavin, Griffin, and Micah; brother, Michael (Denise) Sheets; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlene Smith and Gerry Wuttke. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. following social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA.