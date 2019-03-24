Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN J. REIDENBACH. View Sign

KAREN J. REIDENBACH, 57, of Monroeville, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at 4:54 p.m. at Adams - Heritage, Monroe ville. Born Aug. 16, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Marcus M. and Marcella V. (Gehres) Reidenbach. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Monroeville. She graduated from Park Hill High School in 1980. Karen was employed by Arc Industries in Fort Wayne. Karen loved bowling, Special Olympics swimming, word searches, and playing many games especially Uno. Survivors include brothers, Dean E. (Bev) Reidenbach of Monroeville, Ind., Keith M. Reidenbach of Convoy, Ohio, Dale L. (Kimberley) Reidenbach of Woodburn, Ind., Larry A. (Linda) Reidenbach of Fremont, Ind.; brother-in-law, David Krider of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine nieces, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine C. Krider. Service is10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville with visitation one hour prior to services. Pastor David Williamson officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials toSt. Mark's Lutheran Church or Adams - Heritage. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

www.zwickjahn.com Funeral Home Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home

111 South Water St

Monroeville , IN 46773

