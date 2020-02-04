KAREN L. BAUMERT, 62, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence in Angola following an illness of seven months. Surviving are her husband, Greg Baumert of Angola, Ind.; sons, Benjamin Maggert of Kendallville, Ind., and Brian Maggert of North Hollywood, Calif.; daughter, Courtney (Dustin) Macy of Avilla, Ind.; stepsons, Matt (Beth) Baumert of Monroeville, Ind., and Ben (Molly) Baumert of Monroeville, Ind.; sisters, Rita (Joe) Cerda of Indianapolis, Ind., and Denise (Jeff) Ehle and New Haven, Ind.; brother, Neal (Mary) Minich of Brandon, Miss.; sister, Tammy (Dan) Scheel of Lithia, Fla.; 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Beucler. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020