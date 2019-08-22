KAREN L. COVELL, 82, of Venice Fla., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born April 25, 1937, she was the daughter of Ralph and Thelma (Mercer) Meyer. She was a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington and worked for Xerox Corporation in administration. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leonard "Charlie" Covell; and stepdaughter, Kimberly (Frank) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents. Donations in Karen's memory can be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue or Tidewell Hospice. Arrangements were made by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Venice Fla.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019