KAREN L. JACQUAY, 73, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 9, 1946, in Auburn, she was a daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Graber) Witmer. She married Earl Jacquay on July 18, 1964 in Fort Wayne; he resides in Leo. Karen and Earl raised their family on the farm and she enjoyed farm life and helping on the family farm. She was one of the first vendors to help start up the Farmer's Market in Auburn back in the late 1970's. She was also a military wife, mother and grandmother and took great pride in that. She would host Wednesday night dinners when her son and then her grandsons were deployed as a way of keeping the family together. She worked as a registered nurse for Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for 22 years. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Grabill. Karen loved to cook. She enjoyed cooking meals for people whenever she could. She was most famous for her wonderful vegetable soup. She liked watching cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman" was her favorite. Karen also enjoyed canning food, sewing and going to garage sales. "Most important to Karen was spending time with her family. Her grandkids were her life! She will be greatly missed." Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Earl Jacquay of Leo; son, Travis Jacquay of St. Joe; daughter, Alana Jacquay of Leo; six grandchildren, Jesse Jacquay, Paige Miller, Andy Jacquay, Shelby Eicher, Marissa Jacquay, and David Hepler; four great-grandchildren, Orion, Paisley, Atticus, and Lailia; sisters, Deloris Martin of Harlan, Lois Schwartz of New Haven, Donna Miller of Wayland, Iowa, and Janis Kimes of Middlebury; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jacquay of Spencerville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a great-granddaughter, Austin Kay. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Leo Cemetery in Leo. Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings the family has decided to have a memorial service at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are lifted. Memorial donations may be directed to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 12640 St. Joe Road, Grabill, IN 46741. Condolences may be sent to the family at

