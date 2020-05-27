KAREN L. MacINTYRE, 57, of Fort Wayne, entered into heaven on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 5, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of Richard and Virginia DeBrunner of Ft. Myers, Fla., who survive. She spent her undergrad years at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she made lifelong friendships and later received her Masters degree. Karen was a third grade teacher at Southwest Allen County Schools for 28 years, retiring in 2013. Karen always enjoyed entertaining and being with family and friends. She enjoyed many years growing up at the lake. "Karen was a true lake girl!." Karen and Charlie loved traveling and taking impromptu trips. Trips to South Carolina and Florida were annual family beach vacations. She loved being a mom and living in a sports minded world with her boys. Karen was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola Ind. Karen is survived by her loving husband, Charlie MacIntyre of Fort Wayne; sons, Samuel and Jackson MacIntyre; brother, Kirk (Kim) DeBrunner of Brownsburg, Ind.; sisters-in-law, Madonna (Rick) Rice and Colleen (Mark) Nawrocki, both of Chicago, Ill.; brother-in-law, John (Kim) MacIntyre of Chicago, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews that she loved spending time with. A private memorial Mass will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or Shepherd's House. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.