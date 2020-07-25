1/1
KAREN L. SMITH
KAREN L. SMITH, 82, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages at Pine Valley. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roger Smith; sons, Jeffrey (Denise) Smith and James (Becky) Smith; daughter, Jacqueline (Michael) Clouse; sisters, Judith (Terry) Wooten and Virginia (Terry) Skiles; five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Richard, Gene, K. P., and Ike. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Blue River Church of the Brethern, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 28, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Blue River Church of the Brethren or Allen County Right to Life. To send an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
JUL
28
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Blue River Church of the Brethern
JUL
28
Service
10:00 AM
Blue River Church of the Brethern
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
