KAREN LYNN (GLASSLEY) WINEBRENNER, 62, beloved wife, mother, and grand mother, died peacefully in her home Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by family members. Born Feb. 25, 1957 in Paulding, Ohio, after graduating from Paulding High School she moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. Working in the restaurant industry for decades, she met her husband, Doug Winebrenner, and later went on to co-manage the real estate company DUO Properties with him. Throughout life, she demonstrated a tireless work ethic, strength, ceaseless devotion to her family, and compassion for others. A lover of life, Karen enjoyed traveling, entertaining company, and crafting. An accomplished quilter, Karen created over 50 elaborate and artful quilts over the past 15 years, giving away each to family members and friends. Most of all, Karen loved her family and the joys of being a grandmother. She was a caregiver to many throughout her life, and in her final months received caregiving from her husband. Diagnosed with ALS for over six months, Karen navigated that challenging illness courageously and without complaint. Until the end she shone the light of Jesus to friends, family, and anyone who encountered her (Matthew 5:14-16). "While 62 seems too young to many of us, Karen went bravely and with confidence into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ." Karen is survived by her husband, Doug; children, Dustin (JoHannah) and LaDonna; granddaughter, Matilda; and siblings, Linda, Robert, Stuart, Keith, Kenneth, Sherri, Peter, and half-sister, Billie. She was preceded in death by her half-brother, Joel. Service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or . To sign the online guestbook visit



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019

