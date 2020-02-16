KAREN M. WEINKE

Obituary
KAREN M. WEINKE, 70, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Maxwell Judge and Mary Jellison. Karen worked as an office manager for 15 years at Jones & Henry Engineers and previously at WPTA Channel 21 as a secretary. She also served as a board member for Tara Co-operative. Karen is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Brandi Crouse) Weinke, Shelly (Jared Smith) Weinke, both of Fort Wayne; grandson, Nehemiah Johns; siblings, Kim Lincoln of South Whitley, Ind., and Kevin Jellison of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mark Judge; sister, Cathy Michael; and father of her children, Jay Weinke. Service is 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
