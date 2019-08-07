KAREN RENEE DuBOSE-LEE, 61, of Covington, Ga., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Surviving are husband, Bennie Lee Jr.; son, Damian (Erin) DuBose Sr. of Fort Wayne; brother, Michael DuBose of Conyers, Ga.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death mother, Charlotte DuBose; father, David DuBose; brother, Stanley Minniefield. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church, 809 Elmrow Drive, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Arrangements by Nelson Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019